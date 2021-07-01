3 suspects charged with felony drug trafficking

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. – Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle near Highway 7 and State Highway UU on Friday, June 25th.

They found three people standing near the black dodge charger who claimed to have run out of gas on their way to a friend’s house near Benton County.

Police checked the driver and two passengers, Tyshawn R. Carr, 21 years old; Login G. Pool, 19years old; and Leilani M. Smith, 19 years old.

Deputies on the scene noted bullet holes in the vehicle. When asked about the bullet holes, the car’s owner replied, “We live in KC.”

Their friend soon arrived to fill up their gas tank. They then continued to their destination.

The deputies then discovered a 4-pound bag of methamphetamines near a tree two of the vehicle’s occupants had been standing beside.

The amount has a street value of up to $70,000. The bag was completely dry, although it had recently rained significantly.

All three suspects have been arrested and charged with 2nd-degree felony drug trafficking and were issued a $100,000 bond.