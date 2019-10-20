3 soldiers killed and 3 injured in training accident in Georgia

(CBS) — Three U.S. soldiers were killed and three others hospitalized during a training accident in Georgia early Sunday morning, the military said.

The soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade at Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield were traveling in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle when it was involved in an unspecified accident, according to a spokesman for the 3rd Infantry Division. Fort Stewart is about 30 miles southwest of Savannah, Georgia.

“We are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area,” said Major General Tony Aguto, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry. “We are extremely saddened by the loss of three Dogface Soldiers, and injuries to three more. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families affected by this tragedy.”

Three were pronounced dead on the scene and three were transported to a hospital on the base, where they were being evaluated.

The names of the soldiers killed in the accident will be released once their next of kin have been notified.