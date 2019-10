Photo courtesy of Arkansas Dept of Transportation and KARK

NEAR MOUNTAINBURG, Ark (KARK). – Interstate 49 has been blocked due to an accident involving 3 tractor-trailers in the Bobby Hopper Tunnel.

The scene is just north of Mountainburg.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m., according to an Arkansas Department of Transportation Twitter post.

Drivers headed in that direction are advised to avoid the area.

There’s no word yet on any injuries in the accident.











