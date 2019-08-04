3 people pronounced dead following the Glenstone and Kearney crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three people have been pronounced dead after a police chase led to a four-vehicle accident on Glenstone and Kearney.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2019 Chevrolet 2500 hit a 2011 Ford F-150, which was stopped at a red light.

The Chevrolet 2500 “failed to yield to the red light” and hit a 2016 Ford Fusion. This caused the Ford Fusion to be knocked into the path of a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu.

MSHP said the driver of the Ford Fusion, Jamin Seabert, 41, and the two occupants, 19-year-old Braeden Seabert and 39-year-old Kimberly Seabert, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet 2500 suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital.

The two other cars involved in the accident had minor damage.

This crash is under investigation. KOLR10 and Ozarks FOX will post updates.