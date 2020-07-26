3 Missouri officers injured during suspected random attack

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities said one police officer was shot and wounded, while two others were injured when a Missouri man fired at them and later rammed into one of their vehicles.

Peter Webb was arrested Sunday and faces several charges including, three counts of first-degree assault.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police said Webb drove past the three officers at a gas station and fired at them.

When police pursued, Webb pulled a U-turn and rammed into one of the officers.

One officer was shot in the elbow and another injured their knee. The officer in the crash sustained head injuries.

Police said the attacked seemed random.

It’s unclear whether Webb had an attorney.