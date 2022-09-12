VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including two teens, were killed in a crash involving a pickup and a tractor-trailer unit in Vernon County early this morning, Sept. 12.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers responded to a 12:12 a.m. incident Monday morning involving a 2013 Ford F-150 with four passengers and a 2014 Peterbilt tractor-trailer truck. The F-150 failed to stop at a stop sign and ran into the side of the Peterbilt tractor-trailer.

The people who were killed in the crash include:

Tylar A. Greene, 19, of Nevada, Missouri. Greene was the driver.

Allison R. Bittiker, 24, of Nevada.

A 17-year-old girl from Bronaugh.

Bittiker and the minor were pronounced dead at the scene. Greene was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead at 4:40 a.m.

There was a fourth passenger in the truck — Derick T. Mahurin, 19, of Nevada — who was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. None of the people in the F-150 were wearing seatbelts.

The 48-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer unit was not injured. The crash occurred five miles west of Nevada at the intersection of US Highway 54 and Missouri Route 43.