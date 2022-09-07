MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — Two Barry County residents — including a 15-year-old boy — were among the three occupants of a vehicle were killed after hitting another vehicle in Pineville of McDonald County.

The three deceased passengers of the 2014 Nissan Versa were pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6:

Kyler M. Johnson, 29, of Washburn. Barry County. Johnson was the driver and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Joseph P. Lynch, 58, of Powell, McDonald County. Lynch was not wearing a seatbelt.

A 15-year-old boy from Washburn, Barry County. He was wearing a seatbelt.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened after the Versa was southbound in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 71 near Brush Creek Road in Pineville. The Versa struck a 2011 Toyota Prius driven by a 17-year-old girl from Neosho. The girl was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.