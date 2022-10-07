LAKE OZARK, Mo. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people on drug-related charges after executing a search warrant in Lake Ozark.

According to a CCSO press release, law enforcement searched an apartment on Casa Del Rio Drive in Lake Ozark on Oct. 5 and found marijuana, mushrooms, cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and paraphernalia used to distribute and consume drugs.

Deputies and task force officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group arrested three people after seizing the drugs. Those arrested are:

Drew C. Caudill, 32, charged with one count of felony possession of a controlled substance. He has been released.

Gino O. Johnson, 35, charged with three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, one felony count of hindering prosecution of a felony, a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana, and a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held without bond on a probation violation charge.

Chloee E. Brummit, 20, charged with three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana. She is being held without bond on warrants for failure to appear and contempt of court.

All three people are scheduled for the initial appearance in court at 9 a.m. Oct. 19 in the Camden County Courthouse.