FAIR GROVE, Mo.– Golden Grove Farms hosted its third Sunflower Festival on July 28, 2019.



At the festival, you can pick your sunflowers, take photos, and listen to live music. Sunflowers cost $1 each to take home.



Admission to the festival is $5 for adults and free for children under 16.



Families can bring their lunch and enjoy a picnic at the farm, soft drinks and snacks are also available.



Golden Grove Farm is located at 4950E. State highway KK in Fair Grove.



For more information call 631-2407