2nd suspect pleads guilty in drug-deal death in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – The second of seven suspects in a Columbia death has pleaded guilty.

Thirty-year-old Elijah Lenue Fiore, of St. Louis, pleaded guilty Monday to first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the August 2018 death of Randall King III.

He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Investigators say the killing occurred during a methamphetamine deal that went wrong.

The man accused of fatally shooting King, 30-year-old Richard Leroy Nole Jr., of Columbia, was sentenced to 20 years in prison earlier this year for second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

A third suspect is scheduled to go to trial Tuesday.

Four other suspects have trial dates pending.