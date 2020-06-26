371 Tyson Foods employees in Missouri test positive for COVID-19

Workers wait in line to enter the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Logansport, Ind., Thursday, May 7, 2020. The plant was expected to Thursday after closing on April 25 after nearly 900 employees tested positive for the coronavirus. Workers won’t be able to return to work until they get tested. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

SPRINGDALE, Ar.– Tyson Foods says 371 of its employees at its poultry facility in Noel, Missouri tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

According to the company, 1,142 employees were tested onsite in Noel. Of that, 291 tested positive. There were 80 more employees that tested positive, but those people were separately tested by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

“Team members who test positive receive paid leave during the quarantine period and may return to work only when they have met the criteria established by both the CDC and Tyson,” a Tyson statement reads.

Tyson says it has administered almost 40,000 tests, meaning it’s tested about a third of it’s employees across the country.

The following is the full statement released by Tyson Foods: