25th Annual Japanese Fall Festival wraps up three-day event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The 25th Annual Japanese Fall Festival wrapped up its three-day event on Sunday.

Springfield Sister Cities Association partnered with the Springfield Greene County Park Board Friday, September 10 through 12 at the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden in Springfield.

The Japanese Fall Festival is a celebration of authentic Japanese culture highlighting Springfield’s 35-year-old sister city relationship with Isesaki, Japan. In addition to numerous vendor and artisan booths featuring wares authentic to Japanese culture, guests will enjoy the Nihon Bunka Taiken tent (Japanese culture experience tent), the omiyage, and dagashi tent (souvenirs and snacks tent), and concessions.

“It just is so important I think to get beyond Springfield and beyond yourself really,” said Lisa Bakerink, executive director of Springfield Sister Cities. “To engage in other cultures and make friendships.”

“You really get to get immersed in the culture during the festival,” said Alexandra Freday with Bonsai Guy. “There are so many different things to look at whether you’re into the anime, or the trees, or the martial arts, there is just a little bit of something for everyone here.”

Springfield Sister Cities Association donates half of the Japanese Fall Festival’s admission proceeds to the maintenance and development of the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden.