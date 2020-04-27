24-year-old woman killed in far southeastern Missouri

PARMA, Mo. (KFVS-TV, AP) – Authorities say a 24-year-old New Madrid woman has died in a single-vehicle crash near Parma in the Missouri Bootheel.

Cape Girardeau television station KFVS reports that the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 153 about three miles north of Parma. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Kayla Atchley was driving a car northbound when it went off the right side of the road, overcorrected, entered the far-side ditch and rolled.

Investigators say Atchley was thrown from the car and died at the scene.