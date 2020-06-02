22-year-old is dead after colliding with a rock bluff and overturning his vehicle

CAMDENTON, Mo. — One person is dead after colliding with a rock bluff and overturning his vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol website.

Alexander Mustain, 22, was heading westbound on U.S. Route 54 when his vehicle moved off the left side of the roadway and when returning to the roadway he began to skid. His vehicle then traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a rock bluff and overturning the vehicle. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report that the vehicle was totaled.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Mustain was not wearing a safety device, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident happened around 2:25 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Next of kin have been notified.