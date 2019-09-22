22 horses rescued in August are now reported as ‘doing fine’

News

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: C.A.R.E. Facebook

AURORA, Mo. — Castaway Animal Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.) has reported that all 22 horses rescued in August from a neglectful owner are now doing fine.

C.A.R.E. has evaluated each of the horses and has plans for rehab and training while making many of them immediately available for adoption.

Fifteen of the 22 horses are mares, all aged between their teens and twenties. Six of these mares are confirmed to be pregnant and one is suspected, but couldn’t be confirmed with ultrasound, because she was too fearful of restraint.

C.A.R.E. also has seven geldings in their possession, ranging from eight to 19 years old.

There will be an opportunity to meet these horses at C.A.R.E.’s Farm Sanctuary Open House on Oct. 6, from noon to 5 p.m.

For the original story click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now