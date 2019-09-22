22 horses rescued in August are now reported as ‘doing fine’

AURORA, Mo. — Castaway Animal Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.) has reported that all 22 horses rescued in August from a neglectful owner are now doing fine.

C.A.R.E. has evaluated each of the horses and has plans for rehab and training while making many of them immediately available for adoption.

Fifteen of the 22 horses are mares, all aged between their teens and twenties. Six of these mares are confirmed to be pregnant and one is suspected, but couldn’t be confirmed with ultrasound, because she was too fearful of restraint.

C.A.R.E. also has seven geldings in their possession, ranging from eight to 19 years old.

There will be an opportunity to meet these horses at C.A.R.E.’s Farm Sanctuary Open House on Oct. 6, from noon to 5 p.m.

For the original story click here.