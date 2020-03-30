22 horses rescued by C.A.R.E show positive recovery

AURORA, Mo- In August of 2019, ​﻿﻿Castaway Animals Rescue Effort (C.A.R.E.) volunteers rescued 22 horses after being neglected by their former owner.

Now, the horses are looking healthy and show improvement.

“Once afraid to be touched, they now RUN to greet us! What a transformation!” The group said on a Facebook post.

The staff at C.A.R.E. said the horses suffered from extreme starvation. At the time of the rescue, C.A.R.E. volunteers did not know the extent of the conditions of the horses. The animals were very skinny due to a lack of proper nutrition for months.

The horses were rescued from a Verona farm. C.A.R.E rescue said it could cost up to $1000 to get all the horses back to health.