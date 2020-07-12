21 injured after explosion and fire breaks out on USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego

Smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego Sunday, July 12, 2020, in San Diego after an explosion and fire Sunday on board the ship at Naval Base San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

(FOX) — At least 21 people suffered minor injuries on Sunday after an explosion and fire broke out on the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, military officials said.

“Seventeen Sailors and four civilians are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. All inport ships have been contacted and directed to provide fire parties to possibly assist with firefighting efforts,” the Navy said in a statement.

The blaze was reported on the ship shortly before 9 a.m., said Krishna Jackson, the base’s public information officer. As of Sunday evening, the fire had yet to be contained.

Smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego Sunday, July 12, 2020, in San Diego after an explosion and fire Sunday on board the ship at Naval Base San Diego. (AP)

Later Sunday, the Navy said two guided-missile destroyers were moved away from the Bonhomme Richard after it caught fire. One of the warships forced to switch births was the USS Fitzgerald, which had just returned to the fleet following a collision at sea off the coast of Japan three years ago that killed seven sailors.

“At approximately 1:00 p.m., USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) shifted berths to a pier further away from the fire. USS Russell (DDG 59) moved approximately 30 minutes later,” the Navy said.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 12: A fire burns on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego on July 12, 2020 in San Diego, California. There was an explosion on board the ship with multiple injuries reported. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

U.S. Pacific Fleet Naval Surface Forces had tweeted earlier that 18 sailors “have been transferred to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” adding that 160 were on board at the time of the explosion.

The fire was called away at approx. 8:30 AM, July 12. Approx. 160 Sailors were aboard at the time. @LHD6BHR is going through a maintenance availability and has a crew size of approx. 1000. 18 Sailors have been transferred to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. — Naval Surface Forces (@SurfaceWarriors) July 12, 2020

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Jackson didn’t know where on the 840-foot amphibious assault vessel the explosion and the fire occurred.

SDFD is assisting on this fire on board the USS Bonhomme Richard. We are in unified command (partnered) with Federal Fire. #shipfire — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020

Images of the fire initially showed a huge plume of smoke visible around San Diego. The city is the home port of the Bonhomme Richard, which was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday released a statement Sunday night, saying: “Today, we suffered a terrible tragedy aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) when a fire broke out aboard the ship while in port San Diego. At this point, 17 Sailors and four civilians are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. The remainder of the crew is accounted for. We are grateful for the quick and immediate response of local, base and shipboard firefighters aboard USS Bonhomme Richard. Our thoughts and prayers are with our BHR Sailors, their families and our emergency responders who continue to fight the fire. Godspeed.”

Firefighting boats spray water onto the U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard as smoke rises from a fire onboard the ship at Naval Base San Diego, as seen from Coronado, California, U.S. July 12, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan – RC2WRH9BLDW4

The ship has the capacity to deploy and land helicopters, smaller boats and amphibious vehicles.