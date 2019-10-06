21 high schools participate in the 19th Valhalla Marching Band Festival

SPRINGFIELD Mo. – Over at Parkview High school marching bands from 21 schools gathered for the Valhalla Marching Band Festival.

This is the 19th year for the event.

Students who participate in this event have to make sure every move and form is perfect.

“Standing isn’t just standing anymore,” Bolivar High School student Keelylou Hoffman said. “You have to have your heels together. Your toes have to be a perfect. Three to four inches between them. You have to be able to stay completely in step. Shoulders back. Chest out. Chin up.”

Though their performance doesn’t happen without practice.

“You come to school everyday at 6:45 a.m..” Potosi High School student Carissa Fowler said. “And we practice every single morning. And we are on the field every Thursday. Its a lot.”

Even with all the individual hard work it’s all about working together.

“Well its music so when it comes to music everyone has to be on the same page,” Bolivar High School student Caleb Webb said. “Everybody has to be playing together. And plus we have sections and we are all pretty much a family. We have to all be on the same page. We are like a family.”

After all that hard work one student says they do it for more than themselves.

“Its just the adrenaline running and you know that you just did that for your school with your whole family,” Glendale High School student Kylie Hunley said. “Everybody works so hard on the field. Its just amazing the feeling because you know how much hard work you put into it.”

After all the practicing and playing in front of a crowd their reaction makes it all worth it.

“It is absolutely worth it,” Hoffman said. “There is nothing as incredible as the feeling of just having given the best to your show and the crowd stands up and cheers. We are a family. We do it for that rush of adrenaline and that smile at the end.”