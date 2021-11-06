20th Annual Wingapalooza raises money for non-profits

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The 20th Annual Wingapalooza was held Saturday, November 6.

Everyone at the event enjoyed an all-you-can-eat wings from several different local and corporate wing makers. All of the wings was made fresh for those who love chicken wings.

The money earned at the event goes to support several non-profit agencies across the area.

“We’re happy to be back this year, after taking a year off due to COVID-19, ” said Craig Millington, chairperson of Wingapalooza. “To be able to have an event after and then our 20th year event really, I mean it’s last year was supposed to be year 20 so we’re super excited to have an event so we can support local area youth.”

“Not only do we see our regular customers and at least people who are familiar with us, but I’m constantly answering the question where are you guys located? What do you do? And it’s a great exposure event and not only is it great exposure but we’re also helping the Sertoma,” said Mike Hickman, owner of Missouri Mike’s BBQ and More.

Millington says the organization to benefit the most from the fundraising is the Boys and Girls Club.