20th anniversary of golf legend Payne Stewart’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Today marks 20 years since the death of golf legend and Springfield native Payne Stewart.

The reigning US Open champ was killed in a plane crash on October 25, 1999.

Stewart will be remembered as a man who loved the game, loved the Ozarks, and his country.

Earlier this year, we spoke with Jerald Andrews.

He is the president of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

Andrews shared the shock of Stewart’s death and the legacy Stewart leaves behind.

“It was just almost surreal, you go and flip the tv on and think I want to check on what Payne’s score is and then you would remember that Payne is gone, he is not there, he was obviously the Springfield kid that grew up and did really well, and I think it could be a long time before there is a Springfieldian that is as successful on the professional level as he was,” Andrews said.

The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame honors Payne Stewart with a display of his trophies and other memorabilia.