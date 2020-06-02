2020 Webster County Fair canceled

MARSHFIELD, Mo. – Kevin Cantrell, president of the Webster County Fair board of directors, said Tuesday in a phone call to a KOLR10 reporter that the board has voted to cancel the popular county fair for 2020.

The fair, billed as the longest, continuously running county fair in Missouri, has been held since 1938 and normally runs during the last half of the third week in July.

It has featured livestock shows, amusement rides and games on the Carnival Midway, tractor and truck pulls, art shows and more.

Cantrell did not specify why the decision was made.

