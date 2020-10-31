2020 Election Updates: Over 90 million have already voted

FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, a voting location is shown in Mission, Kan. A new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Opinion Research and USAFacts finds that while voters say it’s pretty easy to find accurate information about voting, they have a harder time knowing whether there’s any factual basis for the information they’re getting from and about the candidates. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

(CBS) — As the presidential campaign hits the final weekend before Election Day, 90 million Americans have already voted, according to the U.S. Elections Project’s early voting data. That’s just over 65% of the total votes cast in 2016.

Two states, Hawaii and Texas, have already surpassed their entire 2016 totals.

Former President Obama will join Joe Biden for events in Flint and Detroit on Saturday, their first joint appearance on the campaign trail. The state went for Obama-Biden in 2008 and 2012, but flipped to President Trump in 2016.

Trump, meanwhile, is in another critically important swing state, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning in North Carolina and first lady Melania Trump is traveling to events in Milwaukee and Pennsylvania.

Senator Kamala Harris, who traveled to Texas on Friday, is in Florida, another state Democrats are hoping to flip in 2020.