2020 Dems downplay economic gains under Trump, at Miami debate

(FOX) — Democratic presidential hopefuls took pains to downplay economic gains under the Trump administration at the first debate of the 2020 presidential cycle-blasting large corporations and calling for more taxes for the wealthy.

The answers came minutes after the debate began, as 10 candidates squared off in the first debate of the 2020 presidential election cycle at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida.

“Who is this economy really working for? It’s doing great for thinner and thinner slices at the top,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said right out the gate.

“When you’ve got an economy that does great for those with money…it is corruption pure and simple. We need to call it out and we need to attack it head-on. We need to make structural changes in our government, our economy and our country.”

Minutes later, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., was the first on the debate stage to mention President Trump by name.

