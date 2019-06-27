2020 Democratic candidates gang up on Beto at first debate

MIAMI (FOX) — Several of the Democrats running for president found a common target on the debate stage in Miami on Wednesday: Beto O’Rourke.

First, New York City Bill de Blasio sparred with O’Rourke – the former Texas congressman who entered the race to great fanfare, but has since seen his poll numbers decline – over his support for private health insurance plans.

The spat began when NBC moderator Lester Holt asked O’Rourke if he is for replacing private insurance. After O’Rourke replied “no,” de Blasio interrupted to say, “private insurance is not working for tens of millions of Americans.”

Another candidate, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney, then interrupted to say, “I think we should be the party that keeps what’s working and fixes what’s broken.”

At another point, O’Rourke’s fellow Texan, former HUD Secretary Julian Castro – who has struggled to get attention in the race so far – hit the former congressman for not supporting decriminalizing illegal border crossings.

