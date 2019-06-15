2020 candidates to face questions from low-income Americans at forum

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS) — Ten Democratic presidential candidates will face questions from low-income Americans at a forum hosted by the Poor People’s Campaign on Monday to discuss issues which directly affect 140 million poor and low-income people living in the United States.

The presidential forum will take place on the first day of a three-day “Poor People’s Moral Action Congress” which will include a hearing before the House Budget Committee. The ten presidential candidates attending are former Vice President Joe Biden; Sens. Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren and Michael Bennet; former HUD Secretary Julián Castro; Rep. Eric Swalwell; Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam; Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.

Sanders and Warren in particular have focused their campaigns on combating economic inequality and the systematic disadvantages faced by low-income Americans.

The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival is a revival of the campaign started by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and stalled by his assassination in 1968. The modern iteration of the campaign was created to tackle core issues including systemic racism, economic inequality, militarism, ecological devastation and Christian nationalism. It was founded by two progressive Christian leaders, Rev. Dr. William Barber II and Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis.

To read the rest of the story, click here.