SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- With 2020 behind us, what are the numbers the year will be remembered by locally?

Here are a few Ozarks First put together:

COVID-19 cases – 21,467

COVID-19 deaths – 297

Crash related deaths – 23

Homicides – 29

Vaccines – 8,900

Births – 6,175

Putting the Ozarks first- 1,080,000 meals created

Voter turnout – 142,752