2019 Unclaimed Property Auction in Springfield

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Unclaimed property from safe deposit boxes is up for auction in Springfield next week.

The Missouri state treasurer is holding an auction for unclaimed property on Tuesday, September 10 and Wednesday, September 11 at the University Plaza Hotel.

There’s a preview auction happening Monday evening.

More than two thousand items will be up for auction including coins, stamps, jewelry, and comic books.

The state treasurer will hold the money from the auction until it’s claimed by the family or heirs of the people who owned the items.

A full list of items available for auction can be found here: https://treasurer.mo.gov/auction

Unclaimed Property can be searched for and claimed by visiting ShowMeMoney.com.