2019 and 2020 federal duck stamps unveiled

SPRINGFIELD – Leaders from the US Fish and Wildlife Service unveiled new Federal Duck and Junior Duck Stamps for 2019 and 2020 stamps at Bass Pro in Springfield earlier today.

This stamp plays a critical role in wildlife conservation.

Sales from the stamp raise money to protect millions of acres of habitats and wildlife refuges across the country.

Nicole Jeon won the honor of having her art featured on the Junior Duck Stamp.

She told us her art teacher suggested she enter her work, and the experience has given her a true interest in conservation.

“I feel like through this contest, my knowledge on conservation has been increased, and that in the future, I would like to be more active and involved more in wildlife and conservation,” Nicole Jeon, winner the of Junior Duck Stamp said.

The federal duck stamp involves the only juried art competition held by the federal government.