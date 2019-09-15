200 gather for ‘Me Too’ rally in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – About 200 people gathered at Park Central Square today for the Me Too Springfield rally.

The goal of the rally was for the community to come together to further support the eradication of sexual assault and harassment.

The rally was bipartisan and family-friendly, with music, spoken word, shared stories, a “What were you wearing?” exhibit, and a self-defense demonstration.

Jordan Harris is the president of Me Too Springfield.

She says this rally is a celebration of the strength and resiliency of survivors.

“We just really want survivors in Springfield to know that they are not alone in this,” Harris said. “When you are sexually assaulted it’s really easy to feel isolated and alone. And we just want to prove that you are not alone in this. We are here for you. You have a community that is supporting you, believes you and affirms you.”

Me Too Springfield is also collecting signatures to remove Greene County Judge Calvin Holden.

The group alleges Holden gives too many lenient sentences.

Judge Holden responded, saying there’s a lot of factors that come into play when he’s making decisions he does what’s best for society and the victim.

Me Too Springfield will be sending the petition to the Missouri Senate and the commission of removal discipline and retirement.

