20-year-old pronounced dead at the scene after single-vehicle crash

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — A 20-year-old female was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 3 p.m. July 27.

The driver, a 20-year-old man from Ava, Missouri, was headed westbound on Highway 76 in a 2006 Ford Ranger when he ran off the right side of the roadway.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, he overcorrected and returned to the road. Then he ran off the right side of the road again and struck a fence.

The impact caused the passenger, Haley Allison, to be partially ejected, the MSHP said.

Allison was pronounced dead at the scene by Taney County Coroner Tony Mullen.

Neither Allison nor the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The car suffered extensive damage, but MSHP did not provide information on the driver’s injuries.

The driver was tested for alcohol, as required by law.

This is an ongoing investigation.