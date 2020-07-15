2 separate shootings leave 4 dead in Walnut Park West neighborhood

News

by: Chris Smith and Jeff Bernthal

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Homicide detectives from the St. Louis police department are busy Tuesday night after two separate shootings have left 4 adults dead in the Walnut Park West neighborhood in north St. Louis.

Both fatal shootings occurred around 9:30 p.m. The first shooting happened in the 5900 block of Harney Avenue, where a male victim was shot in the head. At the second homicide scene on Lucille Avenue, police say 3 adults were shot to death in a home located near Riverview Boulevard.

Both scenes have been cordoned off as police collect evidence and talk to residents.

It is unknown if the shootings are related.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now