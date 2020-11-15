2 people fatally shot in separate St. Louis shootings

News

by: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Two people were fatally shot in two St. Louis neighborhoods and three others were injured in separate shootings elsewhere in the city.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officers responding to shooting reports at about 9:39 p.m. Friday found 44-year-old Kevin Lee Harrison, on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

About a half-hour later, St. Louis County police found a car in Jennings with three people who had been fired upon when they were in a neighborhood of St. Louis.

The driver escaped into Jennings.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

