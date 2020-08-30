2 officers shot in St. Louis; one in ‘very critical’ condition

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Two St. Louis City police officers were shot Saturday afternoon in South City and one of them is in “very” critical condition.

Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two officers were shot in the 3700 block of Hartford Street just before 6 p.m. in the South Grand neighborhood just south of Tower Grove Park.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said the officers were responding to a shooting call in the area and were looking for a victim when they heard gunfire and one of them was hit and went to the ground. That officer suffered a head injury and is in “very” critical condition, Hayden said. Other officers went to see the wounded officer and the suspect shot a second officer in the leg.

“Our officers have been going through a lot this summer, as you know,” Hayden said to reporters outside St. Louis University Hospital. “We’ve had a surge in violence.”

Hayden said eight officers have been shot in the line of duty since early June in the city.

“These officers, all they’re trying to do is their job and try to help a person who’s wounded and they come under fire themselves,” Hayden said. “The officer who’s most critically injured, pray for him.”

The officer shot in the head is 29-years-old and has 3.5 years of experience on the force. The second officer, also around the same age, has one year of experience.

Investigators said the suspect ordered a couple out of their home and remains barricaded inside. The public is asked to avoid the area.