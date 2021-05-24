2 men injured after 40-foot fall from balcony in Tennessee while wrestling

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Indiana men were injured over the weekend after falling 40 feet from a cabin balcony in Tennessee.

Ethan E Collins, 18, and Trent A. Collins, 43, both of Huntington, Indiana, were taken Saturday by air and by ground to a Knoxville hospital. Their conditions were not immediately released.

A 911 call was made from the cabin in Townsend, Tennessee, just before 10 p.m.

Witnesses reported the fall after the two men, “who had been consuming alcoholic beverages and began to playfully wrestle,” fell into a balcony railing, causing it to break, according to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report.

Deputy Alexander Hamilton reported that when emergency crews arrived, the men were lying underneath the balcony on a hillside.

The Townsend Fire Department said the rescue required the use of rope rescue equipment.

The Sheriff’s Office report said seven other people, from Indiana and North Carolina, were at the cabin when the men fell.