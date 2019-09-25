2 men charged with 6 arson fires in southwest Missouri

LIBERAL, Mo. (AP) – Two men are charged in six arson fires in a small southwest Missouri town in recent weeks.

The Barton County prosecutor on Tuesday charged 27-year-old Nathan Jones and 24-year-old Thomas Ingram with six counts of second-degree burglary and six counts of second-degree arson.

The Joplin Globe reports the latest fire in Liberal was Sunday at the former Liberal High School building and current elementary gymnasium.

The first fire occurred in early August at a vacant home. Fires also were reported at two other vacant homes and a shed.

