2 killed in early Monday crash in Kansas City identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Police have identified two people killed in an early Monday morning crash in Kansas City when their speeding car crashed into a building.

Police say the driver of the car, 30-year-old Kelly Jackson of Kansas City, and a back seat passenger, 22-year-old Day’drina Whitmire of Independence, died at the scene of the crash.

A passenger in the front seat was hospitalized in critical condition. Police say witnesses saw the car, described as a convertible Ford Mustang, and a white vehicle speed past them on Truman Road around 2 a.m. Monday.

The witnesses said the Mustang went out of control, left the road and crashed into a building.