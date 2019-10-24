2 firefighters hurt battling St. Louis area warehouse blaze

ST. PETERS, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say two firefighters have been hurt while battling a large fire at a warehouse in suburban St. Louis.

KMOV-TV reports that a metal building on the Hackmann Brothers Oil Company property caught fire before 4 a.m. Thursday. Officials say the firefighters were hurt when they fell. One of them was treated and released at a hospital. The other continues receiving treatment and is expected to recover.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other details were immediately released.

