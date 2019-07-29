Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

2 ex-ambulance district workers sentenced for embezzlement

News
Posted: / Updated:
ambulance generic_1487934329315.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) – The former director and the former bookkeeper of the western Missouri ambulance district have been sentenced to federal prison in an embezzlement scheme.

Fifty-three-year-old Tina Werner and 54-year-old James McKenzie, both of Nevada, were sentenced Friday for embezzling more than $270,000 from the Vernon County Ambulance District.

Werner, the bookkeeper, was sentenced to three years and 10 months without parole for wire fraud. The former district director, McKenzie was sentenced to one year and three months without parole for misprision of a felony. They also were ordered to pay $260,000 in restitution to the ambulance district.

Prosecutors say Werner committed fraudulent transactions for nearly three years and McKenzie willingly concealed her actions. Prosecutors say the two were having an affair.

The scheme forced the ambulance district to take out two loans to continuing its operations.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Kolr 10 podcast

Kolr 10 podcast

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now