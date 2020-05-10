2 dead, 8 wounded in just over 10 hours in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) – Authorities say at least 10 people were shot, two of them fatally, in a single day in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the gunfire began around 1:15 p.m. Saturday when a 28-year-old man was fatally shot.

Police say there were two other separate, nonfatal shootings before the second victim was fatally shot around 8:10 p.m.

At almost the exact same time, four others were wounded in another shooting.

Police say the other two victims were wounded around 8:15 p.m. and around 11:30 p.m.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

