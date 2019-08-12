Breaking News
2 16-year-olds die in accident in Lincoln County

TROY, Mo. (AP) – Two teenagers have died after a car ran off a highway and struck a tree in eastern Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Brayden Hood and Mario Montalvo, both 16 and both from Troy, died Sunday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says they were riding in a Ford Fusion that veered off Highway 47 and struck a tree in Lincoln County. One of the boys died at the scene; the other died early Monday at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

The car’s driver, 16-year-old Cole Butler of Moscow Mills, is hospitalized with moderate injuries. Two other passengers also were hurt, one with serious injuries and one with minor injuries.

