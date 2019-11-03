19th annual Wingapalooza held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Today marked 19 years of the Springfield Sertoma’s Wingapalooza — live, local music and thousands of wings to sample.

Organizers say they saw about 5,000 people through the doors today. There was a wing eating contest, silent auction, and, of course, competitions for the best wings in Springfield.

Craig Millington is one of the people who make Wingapalooza happen.

“You have anything from your mild flavors to your really really hot,” Millington said. “There are some here where they make you sign a waiver for how hot they are. It’s just a great event. I hope people come back year after year so we can continue to do what we do and help local kids and have a good time doing it.”

More than 32 local restaurants competed at Wingapalooza today, but the judge’s choice restaurant champion was… Dug Out Bar and Grill!