18-year-old Ava teen is facing two felony charges in connection to statutory rape case

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — An 18-year-old Ava teen is facing multiple charges after a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy received and investigated information of statutory rape in Douglas County.

Shalin Leeper has been charged with first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape and with statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy deviate sexual intercourse with a person 14-years-old or younger, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

His bond is set at $1,500 cash with conditions of house arrest at a court-approved residence with a GPS monitor. He also can’t have any social media and no contact with females under 17-years-old except in a supervised setting through virtual school.

Leeper also cannot be on school grounds and school functions and is only able to attend classes by virtual means. He also cannot have any contact with the victim or the victim’s family.