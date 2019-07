18-state recall after plastic found in hot dog and hamburger buns

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– FlowersFoods, the company behind bread brands like Wonder and Sunbeam, has announced it’s recalling hot dog buns, hamburger buns, and “other bakery foods” due to plastic found in the products.

The recall will impact products sent to the following states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

Ohio

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

and West Virginia

A full list of recalled products is below: