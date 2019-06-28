17-year-old Nixa girl declared missing

NIXA – Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl. Briana Jenkins was last seen in Nixa on Wednesday, June 26 at around 4:30 p.m., a press release from the Nixa Police Department says.

Jenkins is supposed to be driving a tan colored 2009 Chevrolet Impala with Missouri plates. Jenkins was last seen wearing a red Cardinals shirt and black shorts.

Jenkins is described as 5 foot 7 inches tall, and has black hair.

If you have information about Jenkins location, contact your local authorities.

