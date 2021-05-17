17-year-old dies after being shot by police at Missouri park

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 17-year-old who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot about 6:45 a.m. Sunday at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview, and died at a hospital. The patrol said in a post on Twitter that an “apparent suicidal” person was at the park with a gun.

Highway patrol spokesman Sgt. Andrew Bell says the person called 911 and said he had a gun and wanted to confront officers. Bell says he approached the Grandview officers aggressively before two officers fired. No officers were injured.