17 Places you can’t carry a concealed weapon in Missouri – whether you have a license or not

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Technically, a licensed gun owner can take their firearm to Walmart, but here’s where they cannot take it:

1. Any law enforcement station:

This includes police, sheriff, and highway patrol offices. Even licensed carriers can’t enter with a weapon without the consent of the chief law enforcement officer in charge of that office or station.

2. Within 25 feet of any polling place on any election day.

3. Any detention or correctional institution, prison or jail for adults or kids.

4. Any courthouse or building used by a court (circuit, appellate or supreme court.)

5. Any government meetings from local government to state legislature.

6. Any government-owned buildings except public housing.

7. Bars (except owners), without the consent of the owner or manager.

8. Any area of an airport.

9. Any place where the carrying of a firearm is prohibited by federal law

10. Schools and colleges:

Again, without the consent of the governing body of the higher education institution or a school official or the district school board, you won’t be able to tote a weapon.

11. Any childcare facility without the consent of the manager.

12. Any riverboat casino without the consent of the owner or manager pursuant to rules promulgated by the gaming commission.

13. Any gated area of an amusement park.

14. Religious buildings:

Without the consent of the minister or person representing the religious organization, you won’t be able to bring your weapon into any kind of sanctuary.

15. Any private property that has an off-limits to concealed firearms sign posted.

16. Any sporting arena or stadium with a seating capacity of 5,000 or more.

17. Any public hospitals.

You can read the full descriptions of the list here.