17 Places you can’t carry a concealed weapon in Missouri – whether you have a license or not

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Technically, a licensed gun owner can take their firearm to Walmart, but here’s where they cannot take it:

1. Any law enforcement station:

This includes police, sheriff, and highway patrol offices. Even licensed carriers can’t enter with a weapon without the consent of the chief law enforcement officer in charge of that office or station.

Springfield_Police_Chief_Responds_to_CNN_0_20181201010100

2. Within 25 feet of any polling place on any election day.

3. Any detention or correctional institution, prison or jail for adults or kids.

Vernon County Jail Sued For Allegedly Staging Inmate Fights_23895494

4. Any courthouse or building used by a court (circuit, appellate or supreme court.)

greene county jail_1436382003777.png

5. Any government meetings from local government to state legislature.

Jefferson City capitol

6. Any government-owned buildings except public housing.

7. Bars (except owners), without the consent of the owner or manager.

Alcohol to Soon be Served at Movie Theaters_24999857-159532

8. Any area of an airport.

springfield airport_1452635105034.png

9. Any place where the carrying of a firearm is prohibited by federal law

10. Schools and colleges:

Again, without the consent of the governing body of the higher education institution or a school official or the district school board, you won’t be able to tote a weapon.

Missouri State University_1458906767984.jpg

11. Any childcare facility without the consent of the manager.

12. Any riverboat casino without the consent of the owner or manager pursuant to rules promulgated by the gaming commission.

Opposition Growing Against Arkansas Casino Proposal_67437174-159532

13. Any gated area of an amusement park.

Silver_Dollar_City_s__Time_Traveler__Coa_0_20180313231935

14. Religious buildings:

Without the consent of the minister or person representing the religious organization, you won’t be able to bring your weapon into any kind of sanctuary.

15. Any private property that has an off-limits to concealed firearms sign posted.

16. Any sporting arena or stadium with a seating capacity of 5,000 or more.

MSU Emergency PKG.00_00_42_14.Still001_1490386623964.jpg

17. Any public hospitals.

You can read the full descriptions of the list here.

