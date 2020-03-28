17 defendants indicted for roles in a $10 million conspiracy to distribute close to 1,000 kilograms of meth

by: Bryce Derrickson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Seventeen defendants, mainly from the Kansas City metropolitan area, have been indicted for their roles in nearly a $10 million conspiracy to distribute around 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine, according to the Department of Justice.

All defendants participated in this conspiracy to distribute meth from Sept. 1, 2018, to Nov. 5, 2019.

The indictment contains a forfeiture allegation, which requires payment of a money judgment representing all of the proceeds each defendant obtained as a result of the alleged drug-trafficking conspiracy. It also charges various other defendants in the remaining counts with illegally possessing firearms, possessing and distributing meth.

