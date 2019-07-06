150 motorcycles will ride to raise money for animal care

OZARKS, Mo. — The 16th annual Hogs for Dogs fundraiser is happening Sunday, July 7, and it could put the 15 year total over a quarter of a million dollars.

Care Animal Rescue, Denney’s Harley Davidson, and more than 150 motorcycle riders are teaming up this Sunday, July 7, for a two-hour ride through the Ozarks.

This year’s fundraiser will go toward a fenced-in agility park for dogs in the rehabilitation program at care rescue and rehab in Aurora.

You can still register to ride for $25 per rider and $10 per passenger.