Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

150 motorcycles will ride to raise money for animal care

News
Posted: / Updated:

OZARKS, Mo. — The 16th annual Hogs for Dogs fundraiser is happening Sunday, July 7, and it could put the 15 year total over a quarter of a million dollars.

Care Animal Rescue, Denney’s Harley Davidson, and more than 150 motorcycle riders are teaming up this Sunday, July 7, for a two-hour ride through the Ozarks.

This year’s fundraiser will go toward a fenced-in agility park for dogs in the rehabilitation program at care rescue and rehab in Aurora.

You can still register to ride for $25 per rider and $10 per passenger.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau