150 crafters gather for the 12th Annual Ozark Craft Festival

OZARK, Mo. – Almost 150 crafters gathered today, Nov. 16, for the 12th Annual Ozark Craft Festival.

The craft fair is hosted by the Cosmopolitan Club of Ozark, a women’s service organization founded in 1958.

And as part of the club’s mission, all the proceeds from the craft festival will go back to the children of Christian County.

Louise Williams is one of the co-directors of the Ozark Craft Festival.

She says they try to make sure everything sold at the festival is handmade.

“There’s a wooden craft, there’s painted craft, there’s crocheting,” Williams said. “Here’s a little of everything.”

This year’s festival will benefit 11 different organizations and programs.

A few include the Ozark Public Schools Half-Pint Program, the Finley River Foundation, the Christian County Family Crisis Center, and Least of These.