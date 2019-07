SPRINGFIELD – Dozens of motorcyclists were riding around the Ozarks this morning to raise money for animals.

The bikers hit the road for the 16th annual Hogs for Dogs Animal Rescue Fundraiser Sunday morning.

Over 150 riders raised thousands of dollars for a non-profit rescue shelter called the Castaway Animals Rescue Effort on Sunshine Street.

C.A.R.E is a no-kill shelter that supports over 300 animals in Springfield